NWDC to address infrastructure gaps, stimulate economy in North West – Senator Barau

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau I Jibrin, has said that the North West Development Commission (NWDC), recently approved by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will address the infrastructure gaps in the seven states of the North West geopolitical zone.

President Tinubu had, on July 23 this year, signed the North West Development Commission (NWDC) establishment Bill sponsored by Senator Barau to address the challenges facing the geopolitical zone occasioned by Boko Haram insurgents and bandits.

Speaking when he received his constituents from Shanono local government area of Kano North Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Abuja, Senator Barau expressed optimism that the commission would soon take off.

Senator Barau, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, said the seven states in the North West geopolitical zone would witness rapid infrastructural development.

He assured the constituents of President Tinubu’s commitment to address the challenges facing all parts of the country. He appealed to all to support the president’s quest to return the country to progress and prosperity.

“President Tinubu is committed and working tirelessly to alleviate the suffering of the masses. What we want from you is to continue to pray for the president. He has the interest of the North at heart. The NWDC he recently approved for us will have its headquarters in Kano. I assure you that the NWDC will address the gaps in infrastructure in the entire North West geopolitical zone.”

“Let’s continue to support the president and the government so that the administration can deliver its lofty policies and programs. At the parliament, we will continue to support the executive with the necessary legislation to stimulate our country’s economy for the benefit of all,” he said.

Earlier speaking, the Chairman of the APC Caucus of the LGA, Alhaji Adamu Saidu, described Senator Barau as a super Senator, working for the development of the North and, by extension, the country.

He said the recent fertiliser distributed by the Deputy President of the Senate has touched the people at the grassroots positively, making it easier for farmers to witness positive yields that will lead to bumper harvests.

“Your empowerment and interventions are extraordinary, making you stand out among many politicians. That is why we are here to appreciate your kind support to us. The most important is the fertiliser distribution. It makes our farmers look different. Thank you, Your Excellency,” he said.