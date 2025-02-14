NWC endorses Okoye as PDP nat’l secretary

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) led by Amb. Umar Damagum has endorsed Sunday Udeh Okoye as the substantive national secretary of the party.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, disclosed this to newsmen after a meeting of the NWC in Abuja.

The spokesman said the NWC’s decision was in “full compliance with and obedience to the judgement of the Court of Appeal, recognising that there is no subsisting or superseding judgment or order from any court of superior authority or hierarchy.”

Recall that the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT) and governors who are members of the party had earlier endorsed Okoye as the substantive secretary.

But the embattled national secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, told newsmen that he was not aware of any NWC meeting.

“The NWC never met; that is Ologunagba and a few others’ position. The matter was only discussed on the WhatsApp platform. Therefore, the NWC has not met regarding it, as the matter is still in court,” he said.