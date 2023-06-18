NURTW backs Tinubu’s reforms

The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) has pledged total support to the programmes and policies of the administration of President Bola Tinubu. President…

The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) has pledged total support to the programmes and policies of the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

President of the union, Alhaji Tajudeen Baruwa, said this while addressing zonal leaders of the union who paid him a solidarity visit in Abuja.

The NURTW president was represented by his Special Assistant, Labour and Industrial Relations, Mr Abuul Boga.

Baruwa said that the union believed that the removal of fuel subsidy would make more money available for development, including the reconstruction of dilapidated roads in the country.

He, however, said that the union would continue to support organised labour’s demands on the government to ameliorate the effect of the fuel subsidy removal on Nigerians.

The NURTW president also stressed the need for state governments, particularly South West governors, to reconsider replacing NURTW with Parks and Garage Management Committees (PGMC).

He maintained that the Union remained the only registered umbrella trade union for commercial drivers in Nigeria.

“Their activities are not only illegal but also a usurpation of the Union (NURTW) functions,” he said.

