Nursing council inducts 188 foreign trained nurses

The Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria has inducted 188 graduates of nursing science from foreign universities into the nursing profession in the country.

They were inducted Friday during the council’s 9th induction ceremony for foreign trained nurses in Abuja.

Speaking during the ceremony, Registrar of the council, Dr Faruk Umar Abubakar, said the inductees who graduated from institutions in 14 countries, completed their six-month adaptation programme at the department of nursing in 12 Nigerian universities, and successfully passed the November 2022 professional examination for general nurses conducted for them by the council.

The countries they graduated from are: Cameroun, Cyprus, Egypt, Gambia, Ghana, Iran, Jordan, Malaysia, Niger Republic, Philippines, Sudan, Turkey and Uganda.

The registrar said last year, the council trained and inducted a total of over 21,232 nurses that are competent to work for the people of Nigeria and beyond.

He enjoined the newly inducted nurses to always consider the interest of Nigerians as their services are most needed at this period in various health institutions especially at the grassroots and hard-to-reach areas, as well as the primary healthcare level.

An inductee Mohammed Abubakar who spoke on behalf of the other inductees said they were committed to putting the knowledge they garnered from abroad and Nigeria into providing quality service delivery in the country.