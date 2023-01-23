Nurse, daughter abducted in Abuja regain freedom

Three persons, including a nurse and her daughter, who were abducted in Yimi community on the outskirts of Zuba town in the FCT have regained…

Three persons, including a nurse and her daughter, who were abducted in Yimi community on the outskirts of Zuba town in the FCT have regained their freedom.

City & Crime had reported how gunmen dressed in suits raided the community on January 8, and abducted the nurse, her undergraduate daughter, as well as a provision shop owner.

Speaking to City & Crime on their release, husband of the nurse, Abubakar Muhammed, said his wife, Sumayya Abubakar, was the first to be released three days after the incident due to her health condition and after N2m ransom was paid.

Muhammed, who is the son to the district head of the community, said his daughter, Aisha Abubakar, was later released last Tuesday after a similar amount was paid.

He said the third victim, Ibrahim, was released in the early hours of yesterday after a N1m ransom was paid.

A vigilante disclosed that while the nurse was released to her family around Dobi community in Gwagwalada Area Council, her daughter and the shop owner were separately released around Kwakuti community along the Suleja-Minna highway in Niger State.