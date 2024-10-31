NUPENG cautions oil industry stakeholders against recognising new group outside established unions

By Layeifa Johnny

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has cautioned stakeholders in the oil industry against recognising any new group outside the established unions.

A new group, the Association of Distributors and Transporters of Petroleum Products (ADITOP), has scheduled its meeting for Thursday in Abuja.

The meeting, it was gathered, aims to discuss support for truck owners and tackle challenges faced by oil marketers.

But NUPENG President Comrade Williams Akporeha and General Secretary Comrade Afolabi Olawale in a statement, said only the Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Major Energy Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN), and Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN) are legitimate bodies in the sector.

NUPENG emphasised that, along with the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), they are the only umbrella unions legally recognized to represent oil and gas workers in Nigeria.

It cautioned the public and government institutions to be vigilant and avoid engagement with groups not officially sanctioned.

The union further urged Nigerians and officials to disregard any communications or invitations from the new association, reaffirming their support only for established associations within the downstream sector.