Number of out-of-school children worries Kaduna gov

Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani has expressed his administration’s concern over the high number of out-of-school children, including those with disabilities, saying it is a challenge to inclusive development across the state.

Governor Sani who made this known while declaring open the Reaching Out-of-School Children (ROOSC) Start Up Workshop on Monday, also highlighted what his administration has been doing to tackle the challenge.

He disclosed that Kaduna State Government has identified access to quality education and provision of infrastructure as key challenges militating against the education sector in the North.

“We set out to tackle the key challenges in the educational sector in Kaduna State in six ways: improving access, building and rehabilitating education infrastructure to ensure conducive learning environment; building capacity of teachers, harnessing the capacity of ICT to improve access, quality and management of education, prioritising girl-child education, and strengthening security in the state,’’ he explained.

Governor Uba said his administration has built 62 new secondary schools, comprising 39 junior and 23 senior secondary schools, across the three senatorial zones to cater to the growing educational needs of the state.

The governor also said 2,000 qualified teachers have been recruited, awaiting deployment to the newly completed schools, to ensure effective teaching and learning.

The Kaduna State Schools Quality Assurance Authority (KSSQAA) has recorded significant achievements in the areas of quality of education and system strengthening, Governor Sani also said.

The governor lamented that although “Our administration is making steady progress in improving access to education, infrastructure and quality of teaching, but the number of children who are out of school remains a major concern to us.

“We are determined to decisively tackle the problem on a larger scale and chart the path to a better future for our poor, vulnerable and underserved children,’’ he assured.