NULGE worried over rising insecurity in North

The Northern Forum of the Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) has expressed concern over the increasing wave of insecurity in the northern part of the country, which has crippled the economy and livelihoods of the people.

In a communique issued at the end of its executive meeting in Kaduna Tuesday, the forum called on the federal government, Northern State Governors and other stakeholders to evolve new strategies and approaches to tackle the menace of banditry and other crimes to restore peace and security in the region.

The communique, which was read by the President of the forum, Comrade Modu Bulama Fantami, also urged state governments that are yet to key into the new minimum wage of N30,000 to do so in the interest of justice and industrial harmony.

Earlier, in an address, the President of Kaduna State Chapter of the union, Comrade Rayanu Isyaku Turunku expressed concern that local government workers in some states, including Kaduna, are still being paid the old salary structure, calling on the forum to assist the affected state chapters in overcoming their challenges.

In a related development, the Kaduna State government has reassured rural communities in the 23 LGAs of being accorded top priority in the developmental programmes of the government.

