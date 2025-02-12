NULGE officials killed in Taraba auto crash 

At least three officials of Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) in Taraba State have died in a road accident.

The officials were among delegates from the state who attended the election of the national officials of the union in Abuja few days ago.

Daily Trust learnt that a Hummer bus conveying the delegates from Abuja had an accident at Iware village along Wukari- Jalingo road, at about 11pm Tuesday.

It was further gathered that four of the delegates, including the driver of the bus, died on the spot while others inside the bus sustained serious injuries.

The deceased and injured persons were taken to Federal Medical Centre Jalingo.

The Police Public Relations officer in Taraba, SP Usman Abdullahi, said the report before the command showed that three persons including a woman died in the incident.