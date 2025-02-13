NULGE officials killed in Taraba auto crash

Three officials of the Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) in Taraba State have died in a road accident.
The officials were among delegates from the state who attended the election of the union’s national officials in Abuja a few days ago.
Daily Trust learnt that a Hummer bus conveying the delegates from Abuja had an accident at Iware village along Wukari-Jalingo road at about 11pm on Tuesday.
It was further gathered that four people, including the driver of the bus, died on the spot while other passengers sustained injuries.
The deceased and those injured were taken to the Federal Medical Centre Jalingo.
The police public relations officer in Taraba, SP Usman Abdullahi, said the report before the command showed that three people including a woman died in the incident.
