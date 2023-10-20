NUJ hails appointment of Soneye as NNPCL spokesman

The Nigerian Union of Journalists, NUJ, has described the appointment of Per Second News, Femi Soneye, as the Chief Communications Officer of the Nigeria National…

The Nigerian Union of Journalists, NUJ, has described the appointment of Per Second News, Femi Soneye, as the Chief Communications Officer of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited ,NNPCL, as apt given the transition in the oil industry.

The Union commended the Group Chief Executive Officer of the NNPCL, Malam Mele Kyari for the choice of Soneye, saying communications he has the global expertise and experience in journalism, information and communications.

This was stated in a statement by the National Secretary of NUJ, Shuaibu Usman Leman.

According to the statement, “the NUJ National Secretariat lauds the appointment of the publisher of Per Second News, Femi Soneye, as the Chief Communications Officer of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

“We commend the Group Chief Executive Officer of the NNPCL, Malam Mele Kyari and the management for picking a thoroughbred professional as its spokesperson and the Union congratulates Soneye, who is a member of the Union, on his well-deserved appointment.

“The Union is excited by this appointment which is well-deserved, and is coming at a time of transition for the oil and gas company and requires an individual such as Soneye with global expertise and experience in journalism, information and communications.

“We are confident that Soneye will discharge his duties diligently, professionally and transparently owing to the importance of the NNPCL in the nation’s growth and development. As a professional with full-time and freelance experience at some of the world’s most respected publications in Nigeria, Australia, and the United States of America, the Union expects him to deliver optimally in this role.

“Soneye who was announced as the new spokesperson of the NNPCL on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, will lead the NNPCL’s Corporate Communications team and drive its brand penetration, strategic communications initiatives, and stakeholder management. He is a former President of the Nigerian Media Practitioners, Washington, D.C.

“While we laud the efforts by NNPCL against illegal refineries and bunkering in the Niger Delta region, we urge it to strengthen its pipeline surveillance to ensure increased oil production.”

