NUJ gets new President 

Alhassan Yahya Abdullahi from Gombe State has emerged as the new President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) at the 8th Triennial National Delegates Conference held in Owerri, Imo State.

Yahaya secured a landslide victory with 436 votes, defeating Dele Atunbi of the FCT Council, who received 97 votes, and Muhammed Garba of the Kaduna Council, who scored only 39 votes.

Yahaya, who works with the Gombe Media Corporation (GMC), was the immediate National Deputy President of the NUJ and succeeds Chris Isiguzo as the president of the association.

Also, Mrs. Abimbola Oyetunde, a Deputy Director at the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), also emerged unopposed as the Deputy National President.

All other positions were also returned unopposed.

In his acceptance speech, Yahya pledged to advance the interests and welfare of NUJ members, defend press freedom, and uphold high journalistic standards.

He emphasised collaboration with stakeholders to ensure journalists operate safely and freely while advocating for their rights and safety.

“My administration will focus on capacity-building initiatives, including workshops, training, and mentorship programs to enhance our members’ skills,” he stated.

The new NUJ president also highlighted plans to leverage technology and innovation to adapt to the evolving media landscape and foster stronger networks among journalists and media organisations.

Abdullahi further stressed the importance of collaboration with government bodies, civil society, and media owners to create a supportive environment for journalism to thrive in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has congratulated Abdullahi on his election as the National President of the NUJ.

In a statement by his spokesman, Governor Yahaya expressed joy over Abdullahi’s resounding victory, describing it as a remarkable achievement and a source of immense pride for the state and the entire journalism community.

“From your humble beginning at the chapel level to your stellar service at the state, zonal, and national levels, you have consistently demonstrated unmatched courage, integrity, and passion for the cause of journalism and the welfare of journalists.

“Your election as the National President of the NUJ is a reflection of the trust journalists across Nigeria have in your capacity to lead. Your commitment, integrity, and vision have made you a shining example of what it means to be a leader in the field of journalism,” the governor said.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya assured Comrade Alhassan of the support, solidarity and goodwill of the government and people of Gombe State.

“As you begin this noble task, rest assured that Gombe State will stand firmly behind you. We are confident that under your leadership, the NUJ will witness a new era of progress, unity, and professionalism that will further elevate the role of journalism in promoting national development.

“Your victory is not only a win for the NUJ but also an indication of the strong values of leadership, determination, and excellence that you embody,” he added.