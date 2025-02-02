NUJ Commends Uba Sani For Remitting N548m to NUT

The Nigerian Union of Journalists(NUJ) has commended Governor Uba Sani for remitting N548 million to the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) Endwell scheme, following the resolution of a dispute that had lingered since 2021.

The Kaduna State Council of NUJ which made this known in a communique after its monthly congress, also praised the Governor for being media-friendly ‘’taking into cognizance the impressive number of journalists appointed in his cabinet since he assumed office in 2023.’’

The communique was signed by the quartet of the communique drafting committee chairman Ango Bally, secretary Emmanuel Austine Agbo and Maryam Ahmadu Suka, a member of the committee, as well as the secretary of the Council, Gambo Santos Sanga.

The Council also referred to Governor Uba Sani as a promoter of the rule of law and someone who respects the traditional institution, following his reinstatement of the dethroned Chief of Piriga Chiefdom, Chief Jonathan Pharaguwa Zamuna.

According to the union, the Governor acted in compliance with the judgment of the National Industrial Court that nullified Zamuna’s dethronement by the past administration of Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

Governor Uba Sani also complied with all the judgment terms, including the payment of ten million Naira damages, Chief Zamuna’s salary and other entitlements, the communique noted.

‘’The Council commended the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Gwabin Musa, for collaborative efforts with the governor of Kaduna state in restoring peace in most vulnerable areas in Kaduna state: Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Zangon Kataf, and Chikun LGAs. ‘’

NUJ, however, expressed serious concern over the recent renewed attacks in some parts of the state, particularly in Kauru, Sanga, Kajuru, and Kachia LGAs, and commiserated with the victims of the attacks.

The council also congratulated the Governor on his conferment of Governor of the Year award by Thisday Newspaper and Arise News TV, adding that it is ‘’a testament to his achievements in rural development; his non-kinetic approach to addressing security challenges and his inclusive governance policy which have restored relative peace and harmony in the state.’’