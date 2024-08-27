Atiku, Ganduje in attendance as Ribadu buries mother-in-law

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, Abdullahi Ganduje, National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) were among the dignitaries who witnessed the funeral service of…

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, Abdullahi Ganduje, National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) were among the dignitaries who witnessed the funeral service of Hajiya Ummu Iya Abubakar (Babba), mother-in-law to National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.

Ministers of Education, Prof Tahir Mamman, Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc Ahmed Dangiwa; newly appointed Director-General, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Mohammed Mohammed, his predecessor. Ambassador Ahmed Rufa’i Abubakar, former FCT Minister Dr Aliyu Modibbo, among others were also on ground.

Ribadu’s mother-in-law passed away in the early hours of Tuesday, August 27, 2024.

The Janaiza prayers held at 1:30 pm after Zuhr prayers at the Central Mosque in Abuja. She was later laid to rest at Gudu Cemetery, Abuja.

“Indeed we belong to Allah, and indeed to Him we will return — QURAN 2:156. On behalf of Senator (Prof) Iya Abubakar and family, it is with a heavy heart and total submission to the will of almighty Allah we announce that Hajiya Ummu Iya Abubakar (Babba) has returned to her creator in the early hours of Tuesday, 27 August 2024.”

“May Allah SWT reward her for all her good deeds, forgive her sins, illuminate her grave and grant her the highest of ranks in Jannah Al Firdaus. Ameen,” the family had said in a statement.