NUC grants Capital City University operational licence

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has granted Capital City University, Kano full operational licence following a successful assessment of the institution’s compliance with operational guidelines.
The vice chancellor of the university, Professor Yusuf B. Daraja, who announced this in a statement, said the issuance of the licence marks a major milestone in the university’s journey towards academic excellence and sustainable growth.
He revealed that the NUC confirmed that the institution had fully complied with the regulatory standards set by it for academic programmes, infrastructure and governance.
“With this development, Capital City University is poised to further its mission of delivering innovative and industry-relevant academic programmes designed to meet the needs of Nigeria’s growing economy,” the statement added.