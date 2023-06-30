NUC Approves Law Degree at McPherson University

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved the establishment of L.L B Law to McPherson University, Seriki Sotayo, Ogun State. This news was contained in…

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved the establishment of L.L B Law to McPherson University, Seriki Sotayo, Ogun State.

This news was contained in a letter to the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Francis Igbasan, and signed by the Director of Academic Planning, Dr. N. B Saliu, on behalf of the Executive Secretary of the Commission.

The Commission also gave its blessings for the commencement of B.Sc. Public Health to the institution.

The letter, dated 8th June 2023, with the title, “Resource Assessment Visit To Proposed Academic Programmes” read in part “I am directed to inform the Vice-Chancellor that the Executive Secretary has considered and approved the establishment of the full-time mode of the following undergraduate programmes, to be run in the Main Campus of the University, with effect from the 2023/2024 academic session: L.L. B Law and B.Sc. Public Health.”

Professor Igbasan said he received the news with words of appreciation to the Commission.

“Our request for the Resource Verification Exercise to the NUC was not misplaced. We were adequately prepared, as the human and infrastructural requirements have been on the ground ahead of their visits” he said.

In a related development, McPherson University also got the Accreditation of Nursing Sciences from the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria.

The recent Accreditation by the Professional body implies that graduates of the Institution’s Nursing programme would be armed with both academic degrees and professional certifications from the Nursing and Midwifery Council.

Prof Francis Igbasan states further, “McPherson University has so far gotten the needed Accreditation for all courses we run and to the glory of God, we shall commence the Law and Public Health programmes next academic session. The Nursing and Midwifery Council Accreditation is also an icing on the cake and the news will serve as an impetus for us to stay focused, not resting on our oars.”

