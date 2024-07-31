NTIP Congratulates Dr. Sa’id Alkali Kori on Prestigious Awards

The Nigerian Institute of Town Planners (NITP) has congratulated Dr. Sa’id Alkali Kori, Group Chief Executive of Thinklab Group Limited, over his exceptional achievements. Dr.…

The Nigerian Institute of Town Planners (NITP) has congratulated Dr. Sa’id Alkali Kori, Group Chief Executive of Thinklab Group Limited, over his exceptional achievements.

Dr. Kori was recognized as the African Construction Personality of the Year 2024 and African Corporate Social Responsibility of the Year 2024 by the African International Housing Show, in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, Federal Republic of Nigeria.

According to The Nigerian Institute of Town Planners (NITP) National President, Nathaniel Atebije, Dr. Kori’s dedication, expertise, and commitment to excellence have earned him this prestigious honor.

The organization celebrates Dr. Kori for his exceptional contributions to the field and hopes that his future endeavors will bring him even more success and recognition.

“We celebrate Dr. Kori’s dedication, expertise, and commitment to excellence, which have earned him. this prestigious honor,” said National President Atebije.

“His achievements reflect the values and aspirations of our Institute, and we are proud to associate with him.”