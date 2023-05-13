NTIC student to represent Nigeria in Int’l Maths Olympiad

A 17-year-old Senior Secondary School (SSS2) of Nigerian Tulip International College (NTIC), Oghenerukevwe Patrick Esemitodje is to represent Nigeria at this year’s Pan African Mathematics Olympiad, (PAMO) and International Mathematics Olympiad (IMO).

The two events are scheduled to take place in May and July 2023 respectively.

The Managing Director NTIC, Feyzullah Bilgin, who disclosed this, said Oghenerukevwe had earlier last year sat for both the senior mathematics and senior informatics examinations despite his ill health on that day.

“When results were released, he qualified for the second round of both examinations he wrote. I need to say that he was the only one that sat for two examinations among all NTIC Ogun students,” he said.

He noted that it was only Rukevwe that wrote two examinations in the first round and qualified in both subjects for the second round in the whole Lagos State and after the release of the results; he qualified for the third round in both subjects again.

“A feat he has been doing for the past two years. With these qualifications, he was among the few students that represented Lagos in the national/third round in Abuja. He was attending both the Mathematics and Informatics training concurrently,” he said.

“His success in Mathematics at the national round has given him the opportunity to represent Nigeria in Pan African Mathematics Olympiad, (PAMO), in May 2023 and also at the International Mathematics Olympiad (IMO) in July 2023. Both PAMO and IMO will be held in Kigali, Rwanda and Chiba, Japan respectively,” he said.

Meanwhile, he also achieved this same feat last year when he represented Nigeria in PAMO in Morocco.