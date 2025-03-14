NSITF to partner NUJ FCT on workplace safety awareness

The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) has announced plans to collaborate with the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Chapter, to enhance workplace safety awareness and extend social insurance coverage to informal sector workers.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NSITF, Mr Oluwaseun Mayomi Faleye, made this known during a courtesy visit by the NUJ FCT Chairman, Comrade Grace Ike, and her executive team to the NSITF in Abuja.

According to Mr Faleye, the partnership will focus on a public awareness campaign, workplace safety training, and risk assessments for both formal and informal sector workers.

“We are committed to improving workplace safety and ensuring that more Nigerians, including those in the informal economy, benefit from our social insurance scheme. This collaboration with the NUJ will help amplify our message and drive greater awareness,” he stated.

He noted that the informal sector constitutes a significant portion of Nigeria’s economy, yet many of its workers remain uncovered by social insurance schemes.

“While the formal sector is easier to reach, we must make deliberate efforts to extend our coverage to the informal workforce. Our regional offices are working tirelessly to bridge this gap,” he added.

Mr Faleye highlighted the NSITF’s ongoing reforms, which include fast-tracking compensation payments, simplifying the registration process, and increasing inspections to ensure compliance.

Speaking on the role of journalists in promoting workplace safety, he said, “The media is a powerful tool in shaping public understanding. Journalists help drive conversations on important issues, and we value their role in educating the public about workplace safety and social protection.”

He urged the NUJ to engage with employers to ensure media workers are covered under the NSITF scheme. “Journalists operate in high-risk environments, and it is essential that their employers prioritise their safety by complying with NSITF provisions,” he said.

Earlier, the chairman NUJ FCT Council, Comrade Grace Ike commended the NSITF for its efforts in promoting occupational safety and worker protection.

“Our visit today reaffirms our commitment to raising awareness about the vital role NSITF plays in providing social security and compensation for Nigerian workers. As media professionals, we are eager to partner with NSITF to disseminate accurate information on workers’ rights and responsibilities,” she stated.

She proposed joint public enlightenment campaigns and media initiatives to improve accessibility to NSITF services, adding that the collaboration would contribute to a more informed and protected workforce.

“We recognise NSITF’s evolution from a Provident Fund Scheme to a comprehensive Social Insurance Scheme, particularly through the Employees’ Compensation Scheme, which ensures fair compensation for work-related injuries and disabilities.”

“This partnership will help educate both employers and employees about their rights and responsibilities, aligning with NSITF’s objectives of providing an open and fair compensation system.” she said.

The meeting was attended by members of the NUJ FCT executive, including Vice Chairman Comrade Yahaya Ndambabo, Secretary Comrade Jide Oyekunle, Treasurer Comrade Sandra Udeike, NUJ media platform news editor, Ebriku John Friday, and media team member Mahmud Isa.