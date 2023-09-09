NSIB probes United Nigeria Airlines over runway incident

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has commenced the probe of a serious incident involving a United Nigeria Airlines plane which overshot the runway on…

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has commenced the probe of a serious incident involving a United Nigeria Airlines plane which overshot the runway on Friday night.

The incident happened at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos when the aircraft returning from Sam Mbakwe Airport, Owerri experienced a hard landing. However, all the 51 passengers and four crew members were safely evacuated.

NSIB in a statement on Saturday said it has been notified of the incident, saying an investigation has commenced into the serious incident involving an Embraer ERJ145 with Nationality and Registration Marks: 5N-BWY belonging to United Nigeria Airlines, which occurred around 06:33 pm (Local Time) on 8th September 2023.”

Spokesperson of the NSIB, Mr. Tunji Oketunbi said, “The aircraft with 51 passengers and 4 crew members onboard was en-route Lagos from Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri, Imo State.

“The aircraft on landing on Runway 18R of Murtala Muhammed Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, skidded off the runway. There was no injury or fatality.

“The NSIB, with this, solicits information from the general public in the form of pictures, video or recording pieces of evidence to assist in conducting a comprehensive investigation.

“The Bureau can be reached through [email protected] and NSIB_Nigeria on its social media platforms. The Bureau can also be reached on its emergency line +234-807-709-0909.

“The NSIB will appreciate that the general public and press respect the privacy of the people involved and NOT assume the cause of the serious incident until a formal report is released.

“The NSIB is a multimodal investigation agency charged with the mandate to investigate transportation accidents and serious incidents in Nigeria with the aim of identifying the probable causes and proffer safety recommendations that can prevent reoccurrence. The Bureau will release the preliminary report soon.”

