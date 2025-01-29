NSIB probes Max Air aircraft mishap at Kano Airport

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has launched an investigation into a mishap involving a Max Air plane which reportedly suffered tyre burst while landing at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA).

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) disclosed this on Wednesday while reacting to the incident.

According to Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Mrs Obiageli Orah, the Max Air Boeing 737 with registration 5N-MBD suffered a nose wheel landing gear collapse and a rear tire burst while landing on Runway 06/24 at Malam Aminu Kano International Airport on Tuesday night.

“The incident, which occurred at 10:50 LT, involved 53 passengers and six crew members.

“Fortunately, all escaped unhurt as emergency response teams swiftly managed the situation,” he said.

According to FAAN, emergency protocols were activated immediately, and the aircraft was towed to Bay 5 for further investigation.

“The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has launched a probe to determine the cause of the incident.

“Following clean-up operations and safety inspections, the runway was reopened at 08:00 hrs, allowing normal flight activities to resume,” he added.

FAAN reassured the public of its commitment to maintaining high safety standards across all airports in Nigeria.