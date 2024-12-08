NSIB begins probe as Abuja-Accra bound flight loses engines midair

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) says it has commenced an investigation into a serious incident involving a Fly Bird HS 125 aircraft with registration number 5NKAL.

The aircraft, operating a flight from Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja (DNAA), to Kotoka International Airport, Accra (DGAA), experienced technical difficulties during its flight on December 6 2024.

It was learnt that the aircraft lost its two engines in the course of the flight and decided to return to Abuja.

SPONSOR AD

Mrs Bimbo Olawumi Oladeji, Director, Public Affairs and Family Assistance of the NSIB confirmed the incident in a statement on Sunday.

He said preliminary information indicated that the aircraft, with four persons on board (three crew members and one passenger), was climbing through flight level 240 en route to flight level 280 when the crew reported an engine number 2 indication issue.

The aircraft was at a position approximately 25 nautical miles southwest of VOR station VONUK at 17:54 UTC when the crew requested a diversion back to Abuja due to the engine indication.

The request was promptly granted, and the aircraft was cleared to descend to flight level 190, the statement said.

According to the preliminary findings, during the descent, the aircraft experienced the loss of engine No.2 at flight level 230.

The crew elected to return to Abuja. On approaching Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, at approximately 5,000 feet, the crew declared Mayday, stating they had lost Engine No.1.

The crew managed to safely land the aircraft at Abuja Airport at 18:16 UTC.

There were no injuries reported, and all individuals on board are safe.

The NSIB stressed that it has launched an investigation into the incident to determine the circumstances surrounding the engine malfunction and the subsequent loss of both engines.

“Our Go Team is gathering evidence, conducting interviews, and reviewing the aircraft’s flight data and maintenance records to uncover underlying causes.

“This investigation aims to prevent future occurrences and enhance aviation safety. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available,” the bureau added.