NSIB begins probe as Abuja-Accra bound flight loses engines midair

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) on Sunday disclosed that it has commenced an investigation into the incident involving a Fly Bird HS 125 aircraft with registration number 5N-KAL.

The aircraft, operating a flight from Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja (DNAA), to Kotoka International Airport, Accra (DGAA), experienced technical difficulties during its flight on December 6, 2024.

It was learnt that the aircraft lost its two engines in the course of the flight and decided to return to Abuja.

Mrs Bimbo Olawumi Oladeji, Director, Public Affairs and Family Assistance of the NSIB confirmed the incident in a statement.

He said preliminary information indicated that the aircraft, with four persons on board (three crew members and one passenger), was climbing through flight level 240 en route to flight level 280 when the crew reported an engine number 2 indication issue.

The aircraft was at a position approximately 25 naautical miles southwest of VOR station VONUK at 17:54 UTC when the crew requested a diversion back to Abuja due to the engine indication.

The request was promptly granted, and the aircraft was cleared to descend to flight level 190, the statement said.

According to the preliminary findings, during the descent, the aircraft experienced the loss of engine No.2 at flight level 230.

The crew elected to return to Abuja. On approaching Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, at approximately 5,000 feet, the crew declared Mayday, stating they had lost Engine No.1.

However, the crew managed to safely land the aircraft at Abuja Airport at 18:16 UTC.

Meanwhile, the airline, which confirmed the incident in a statement said its Hawker 900XP aircraft, registration 5N-KAL, experienced an in-flight incident while travelling from Abuja to Accra.