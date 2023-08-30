NSIA collaborates with stakeholders to improve oncology care

To drive collaborations amongst partners and improve overall patient outcomes in cancer-care, the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) has convened a critical oncology stakeholders and…

To drive collaborations amongst partners and improve overall patient outcomes in cancer-care, the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) has convened a critical oncology stakeholders and strategic partners Summit in Lagos recently.

A statement by NSIA disclosed that at the summit, medical professionals split into focus groups across various specialty areas to discuss barriers to oncology care in Nigeria, possible solutions to address same and retention plans for homegrown talent.

The statement reads in part, “In 2019, NSIA established the NSIA – LUTH Cancer Centre (‘NLCC’) – a world-class out-patient oncology centre which has since attended to over 10,000 unique cancer patients. The Authority also invested in two diagnostic projects co-located within the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital and Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia.

‘’NSIA is now in the process of scaling these interventions, with three additional oncology centres, 23 additional diagnostic centres and seven catheterization laboratories across the six geopolitical zones of Nigeria in the works.”

