NSF: You’re yet to attain competitive level, Kwara warns judo athletes

The Kwara State Judo Association has held trials to prepare its athletes for the forthcoming National Sports Festival slated for Ogun State early next year.

Addressing the athletes after the trials, the Director of Sports, Mallam Ibrahim Bako, urged them to intensify their training to make a meaningful impact at the festival.

He noted that as good as the trial looks, the athletes are not yet at the level of competing at the festival.

While praising the athletes for their efforts at the trials, he charged them to intensify their training as they possess the qualities of future champions.

The Commission Secretary, Haruna Tsado in his remarks described the trials as a welcome development and encouraged them to keep up the tempo.

Speaking, Head of organizing, Hamidu Olowo, hailed the initiative as he commended the athletes and the coaches for the effort.

Tokens were presented to the athletes at the end of the trials as encouragement to step up their training.