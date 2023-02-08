NSF to organise scrabble festival, AGM on March 20

The president of Nigeria Scrabble Federation (NSF), Engineer Toke Aka, has said the first edition of the Nigeria Scrabble Festival is scheduled to hold in…

The president of Nigeria Scrabble Federation (NSF), Engineer Toke Aka, has said the first edition of the Nigeria Scrabble Festival is scheduled to hold in Abuja from March 20 to 26 in Abuja.

According to him, the week-long scrabble festival will involve three different events namely a National Scrabble Festival, NSF’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) and the grand finale of the 2022 NSF Inter-Club Championship.

He explained that the long awaited NSF’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) will take centre stage on March 24 after the festival while the Inter Club Championship will begin on Friday, February 24 and end on Sunday, February 26 with Awards and Gala Night.

“The Awards and Gala Night as the name suggests will be used by the Nigeria Scrabble Federation (NSF), to reward and recognize players, coaches, administrators and sponsors who have distinguished themselves since the current board was elected and inaugurated in October 2021,” he said.

Each of the 36 States of the Federation and the FCT will be represented by six players and the National Championship would feature 28 rounds of matches with the over-all taking home an undisclosed pay cheque.