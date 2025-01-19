NSE inducts 400 AFIT graduates as Members in Kaduna

No fewer than 400 graduates of the ‘class of 2024’ of the Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT) were inducted as members of the Nigeria Society of Engineers (NSE).

Speaking at the induction ceremony in Kaduna, the Commandant, AFIT, Air Vice Marshal Sani Rabe, charged the graduate engineers of the institute to exhibit professional competence, due diligence, and moral ethics in their practice.

Represented by the institute’s Provost, Professor Awwal Kashim, the commandant noted that AFIT had grown significantly since its establishment 40 years ago, evolving from a technical institution to a full-fledged university.

He also highlighted AFIT’s commitment to collaborations with stakeholders, including the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) and the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN).

He urged the graduate engineers to uphold the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and ethics.

Also, the President of the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), Professor Sadiq Abubakar reaffirmed the council’s dedication to ensuring quality and standards of engineering education in the country.

According to Abubakar, COREN has established several committees to achieve its goals, including the Committee of Deans of Engineering and Technology of Universities (CODET), the Committee of Deans of Engineering of Polytechnics and Colleges of Technology (COMPODET), and the Committee of Heads of Technical Colleges (COHTEC).

He emphasized the importance of OBE in engineering education, stating that it ensures that engineering programs are designed to produce graduates with specific skills and competencies.

The COREN President also highlighted the organization’s commitment to maintaining the attainment of the Washington Accord benchmark in university systems and the Sydney Accord benchmark in polytechnics in Nigeria.

Earlier in her speech, the President of the NSE, Engineer Magret Oguntala, enjoined all the 2024 graduate engineers to be good ambassadors of AFIT and also uphold the ethics of the engineering profession wherever they found themselves.