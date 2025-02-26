NSCIA recommends passage of tax reform bills

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has recommended the passage of tax reform bills before the National Assembly and expressed its commitment to constructive engagement in national policy formulation and legislative reforms.

The apex Islamic body in Nigeria under the leadership of its Presidential-General and Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, made the recommendation in its memorandum presented at the public hearing on the Tax Reform Bills by the Senate Committee on Finance.

It was presented by the NSCIA’s Head, Legal Unit, Barrister Haroun Eze, who doubles as one of the Imams of the National Mosque, Abuja.

Daily Trust reports that the tax reform bills have generated heated debates across the country, with the majority of the push backs coming from the North.

Many governors and some leaders from the region contested that the tax reform bills, which had also led to open confrontations in both chambers of the National Assembly, was meant to favour Lagos State and other narrow interests, as well as to shortchange the North.

However, the NSCIA in the memorandum, said that it only got to know about the public hearing through a media items on Monday, February 24, and was making its recommendations considering the importance of the bills in question to Nigerians, particularly the Muslim Ummah.

It also recommended that all major technical and political-socio issues raised by different sections and segments of the country should be diligently considered equitably addressed to the satisfaction of almost.

The council said that the 1999 Constitution (as amended) provides for the establishment of Shariah Court of Appeal for Muslim personal laws which include marriage and inheritance and as such stated that all sections of the Bills that may directly or indirectly impugn on the law on Shariah would be unconstitutional and should therefore be removed.

“The NSCIA, as the representative of all Muslims from all parts of the country, recommends that all the major technical and political-socio issues raised by different sections and segments of the country should be diligently considered, equitably addressed to the satisfaction of almost, if not, all segments of the country.

“The 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) provides for the establishment of Shariah Court of Appeal for Muslim personal laws which include marriage and inheritance.

“Therefore, all sections of the bills that may directly or indirectly impugn on the law on Shariah would be unconstitutional and should therefore be removed.

“The term ‘ecclesiastical’ used in a section of the Bills should be changed to ‘religious’ in order not to give the impression that it excluded some religious group,” the NSCIA said.

“Taken all its recommendations into consideration, the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs recommends the passage of the Bills.

“While we appreciate the opportunity to make this submission, the Council remains committed to constructive engagement in national policy formulation and legislative reforms,” the council said.