NSCIA asks FG to revoke Oyedepo’s airstrip licence

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has asked the Federal Government to revoke the airstrip licence given to the Living Faith Church, also known as Winners Chapel, founded by Bishop David Oyedepo.

The council’s call is contained in a communique issued at the end of the 10th meeting of the Expanded General Purpose Committee (EGPC) held at the Abuja National Mosque.

Daily Trust reports that in October, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo (SAN), announced the granting of the licence to the Living Faith Church for the construction of a private airstrip.

SPONSOR AD

Keyamo said the airstrip would be managed by the Federal Government through the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), leading to controversies on the matter.

But members of the House of Representatives, to call for the revocation of airstrip licences issued to certain individuals and private organisations, citing security reasons.

Also in its communique, NSCIA described the licence as an aberration of the highest order that could threaten the peace and security of the country.

The council also recommended five new imams for the Abuja National Mosque in the communique signed by Prof. Salisu Shehu, Deputy Secretary-General, NSCIA said.

The meeting, which was presided over the President-General of NSCIA and Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, was attended by Muslim leaders across the country including the Deputy President General, NSCIA (South), Alh. Rasaki Oladejo; Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar; Secretary General of NSCIA, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede; Deputy Secretary General of NSCIA, Prof. Salisu Shehu; Secretary-General of Jama’atu Nasril Islam, Prof. Khalid Abubakar; and Executive Secretary of Muslim Ummah of Southwest Nigeria (MUSWEN), Prof. Muslih Yahaya, among others.

It decried the non-recognition of Muslim marriage certificates by certain authorities within and outside Nigeria, thereby compelling Muslim couples to supplement valid Islamic Marriage certificates with official marriage certificates — “conditions of which are not in conformity with the Shariah.”

The council therefore decided to renew efforts in addressing the unwarranted discrimination

It reaffirmed its 1986 resolution that the only accredited agency for organising national musabaqah (national competition on Qur’anic recitation), on behalf of the Ummah of Nigeria, is the Centre for Islamic Studies, University of Sokoto (now Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto).

“No other person or group of persons is allowed to hijack the process or undermine the authority of the Centre on the issue of the musabaqah,” the council said.