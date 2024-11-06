NSCDC trains 55 private guards in Gombe

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Gombe State Command, has trained 55 personnel from nine different private guard companies in the state.

The intensive training, conducted by the Department of Private Guard Companies (PGC), featured participants from the following security firms: A. Kolo Security Guard Ltd, Ampu Security Guard Ltd, Silver Guard Security Ltd, Jewel Security Guard Ltd, Hardawa Security Guard Ltd, Pana Global Security Ltd, Arksego Security Ltd, Kombat Security Ltd, and Kings Guard Security Ltd.

The state NSCDC Commandant, Gyama Gyawiya, highlighted the NSCDC’s responsibility in licensing, monitoring, and supervising private guard operations across Nigeria as outlined in Section 3 of the NSCDC Act of 2003 and 2007.

The Commandant reminded the graduates that the private security profession requires courage, integrity, and a strong sense of responsibility.