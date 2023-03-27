NSCDC to investigate harassment of DisCo staff

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has said it will investigate the alleged harassment of some staff of the Port Harcourt Electrical Distribution…

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has said it will investigate the alleged harassment of some staff of the Port Harcourt Electrical Distribution Company (PHED) by its personnel.

This was contained in a statement by NSCDC’s Director of Public Relations, Mr Olusola Odumosu, issued on Sunday in Abuja.

Odumosu said the corps’ management received reports that personnel in its Rivers State Command allegedly harassed some staff of PHED, Rumuola, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

He said NSCDC Commandant General (CG), Ahmed Audi, had ordered a full-scale investigation with a view to appropriately instilling the right disciplinary actions on officers found culpable.

The statement reads in part: “The officers were sent to PHED for enquiry into the unusual power outage experienced by the command for days; not to intimidate or assault anyone.

“From the report at my disposal, there must have been a misunderstanding between the two parties, which might not have been properly handled.

“However, a committee has been set up to unravel what transpired, and in due course, we will deal with the situation appropriately.” (NAN)