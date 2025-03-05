NSCDC set for fresh recruitment

The Commandant-General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ahmed Audi, has disclosed that the Federal Government will soon commence a fresh recruitment of qualified Nigerians into the Corps.

He disclosed this while inaugurating the NSCDC Bwari Divisional office on Wednesday in Abuja.

Audi said that the Corps had gotten approval to commence the recruitment exercise but said that the commencement date would be announced in due time.

“We are preparing to recruit officially, we appreciate Mr President for the approval to recruit well behaved Nigerians into the service,” Audi said.

He commended the Bwari Area council for the construction of the divisional office, adding that the office would facilitate security in the area.

In his remarks, the FCT Commandant of the Corps, Olusola Odumosu, appreciated the gesture of Bwari Chairman, Dr John Gabaya, in constructing a befitting division office for personnel of the command.

He added that one of the challenges faced by operatives of the division was the maintenance and fuelling of operational vehicles, thereby appealing for more support.

“I would like to assure you that now that the division has a better facility to operate from, we will deploy more personnel and working tools.

“Since assumption of office we have created two more divisions, two area commands and several observation posts.

“These are moves to get closer to the people, to have better assessment and understanding of the peculiar security situation at the local levels and for more results oriented operational planning,” Odumosu said.