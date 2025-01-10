NSCDC secures 5 convictions in Edo

The Edo State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), says it has secured the conviction of five people involved in various crimes in the state.

The command’s spokesperson, Efosa Ogbebor, disclosed this in a chat with journalists on the command’s achievements in the year 2024.

He said the convicts were arrested for crude oil theft, illegal mining and other sundry offences in the state.

SPONSOR AD

Accordingly, the convictions were secured by the legal unit of the command.

He explained that 11 suspects were charged to court within the period under review, five were convicted, while six are pending.

Ogbebor disclosed that aside from protecting government infrastructures, the NSCDC also intervened in the rescue of accident victims to the nearest hospital for proper medical attention and ensured the smooth flow of vehicular movement.