NSCDC searches for owners of motorcycles dumped at FG’s silos in Yobe

Operatives of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Yobe State are currently looking for owners of over 100 motorcycles stored in one of the structures at the federal government-owned grains silos in the state.

The state NSCDC Commandant, Grema Baba Sanda, said the bikes would be evacuated to the command’s headquarters until the owners surface.

He said the operatives also arrested four suspected vandals, who destroyed multi-million-naira equipment at the silos, located in Damaturu, the state capital.

Grema, who paraded the suspects, said the command discovered that a lot of things at the silos were stolen, adding that the four suspects were arrested in connection with vandalisation of the equipment at the silos.

He listed the vandalised items to include solar equipment, lifting machines, roofing sheets, armoured cables, among others.