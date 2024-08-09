NSCDC Parades Suspects involved in Human Trafficking, Fuel Smuggling

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Oyo State Command, has paraded four suspects for allegedly trafficking young women and minors for prostitution. The…

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Oyo State Command, has paraded four suspects for allegedly trafficking young women and minors for prostitution.

The suspects – Joy Ben, Blessing Edet, Rose Michael, and Okechukwu Michael – were arrested on August 6 when nine victims, including two minors, were rescued at a hotel in Apete, Ibadan.

According to State Commandant Augustine Padonu, in a separate operation on July 30, the NSCDC discovered a fuel smuggling operation near Gwagwasu Moore Road, Kishi, uncovering 55 kegs of suspected Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) hidden in the forest.

He assured that efforts are ongoing to apprehend the suspects who fled the scene.

Padanu said that suspects in the human trafficking case would be arraigned in court following the conclusion of the investigation.