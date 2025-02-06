✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
NSCDC officers arrested over death of Bolt Driver

    By Usman A. Bello
Operatives of the Edo State Police Command have arrested four officials of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) attached to a popular hotel in Benin City over alleged death of a Bolt driver identified as Henry Osarodion Osemwenkhia.
It was gathered that the late driver and his friends reportedly had an altercation with some persons on Tuesday which resulted in a fight. In the process, he sustained injuries and died the following day.
The police spokesperson in the state, CSP Moses Yamu, said the command was aware of the incident and that the Commissioner of Police had ordered investigation into the matter.
“One Henry Osarodion Osemwenkhia now deceased, on February 4, reported at the New Etete Police Station that he took some passengers to the Council Hotel along Limit Road, Benin City and in the process had an altercation with one young man, and some NSCDC officers.
He said on reporting the matter, the  police quickly gave him a medical form to fill and he went for treatment.
“But on the February 5, 2025, police received a distress call that the young man died in his house while awaiting the text result of his scan and his corpse has been deposited at the morgue,” Yamu added.
He said the four NSCDC officials involved in the incident had been arrested and detained in police custody.
The NSCDC spokesperson in Edo, Efosa Ogbebor, said the officials were manning the hotel and only separated a fight between the driver and some persons.
He also said the personnel reported themselves to the police to help in investigation.
“We took our personnel to police and not that they were arrested. The police must investigate because we can’t be a judge in our own case,” he added
Earlier, the Bolt drivers in the state staged a peaceful protest, alleging the killing of their colleague by the NSCDC operatives attached the hotel.
The group’s spokesperson, Festus Nwanbuzo, said they wanted justice for their colleague.
