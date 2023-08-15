NSCDC: Odumosu declares war against vandals in FCT

Odumosu said his team would put up strategies to combat the hoodlums, adding that he would work with sister agencies in the FCT to make…

The newly appointed Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), FCT Command, Olusola Odumosu, has vowed to tackle the menace of vandalism in the capital city.

He made the vow while addressing personnel of the corps after taking over the affairs of the command from former commandant, Peter Maigari, on Tuesday.

The NSCDC Commandant lamented that the hoodlums were having a field day in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), vandalising critical national assets and infrastructures.

He said their activities were costing the government a lot of money as it had to replace vandalised infrastructures instead of adding new ones.

Odumosu said his team would put up strategies to combat the hoodlums, adding that he would work with sister agencies in the FCT to make the city safer for all.

“I have declared war on vandals and economic saboteurs, criminals, vandals of streetlights, communication equipment and electrical equipment, and manhole thieves.

“These are all critical assets that contribute to the day-to-day existence of Nigerians and those that live within this geographical space.

“NSCDC, having been at the forefront as the lead agency to fight criminals who are sabotaging the government, will, under my leadership as commandant, ensure that these criminals are put in their place.

“I have mapped out strategies and that will also involve the deployment of more men,” he said.

He said his management will increase patrols across the capital city during the day and at night.

The new FCT Commandant charged the personnel to be professional while discharging their responsibilities, adding that he would not accept failure.

