NSCDC nabs ‘soldier’ for defrauding prophet in Kwara

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Kwara State, has arrested one Abdulsalam Ajibola, (42), for falsely claiming to be a soldier to defraud Nigerians including a Kwara-based cleric.

The suspect was arrested after he was tracked to Oke-Onigbin, Isin Local Government Area of the state.

According to the spokesman of the command, Ayeni Olasunkanmi, the suspect, “Allegedly defrauded Abdullahi Saheed of N700,000 and Ropo Gabriel to the tune of N96,000 with the promise to help them secure admission into the Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna.

“He also allegedly falsely took a Toyota Picnic car from one Prophet Samuel Olugbemiga for Commercial transportation after which he absconded.”.

He said the suspect would be prosecuted.