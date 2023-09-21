NSCDC nabs oil, armoured cables vandals in FCT

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has apprehended five suspected vandals in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Parading the suspects at the NSCDC…

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has apprehended five suspected vandals in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Parading the suspects at the NSCDC FCT Command on Thursday, Commandant Olusola Odumosun, said the Corps was determined to flush all vandals out of the capital city.

“Owing to the instruction of the Federal Capital Territory, directing the Command to flush, as quickly as practicable, all criminal activities within the metropolis and its environs, the Command is taking some proactive measures in carrying out the indispensable task, clamping down on the miscreants, tracing them to their hibernations and exposing them to the public.

“It is on this ground that the Command through credible intelligence apprehended two persons at Pai, in Kwali Area Council, in possession of 16 jerricans of petroleum products suspected to be crude oil.

“Investigation is in progress in order to ascertain the source of the products and possibly, unmasking the man behind the mask.

Two other persons who were suspected of having vandalized electric cables at the premises of the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation were also arrested, he said.

Commandant Odumosu said they are under investigation in order to find out all that are involved in the act, and those who patronize them.

“More so, a suspect who went and dislodged a flat-screen television at the Maitama District Hospital was arrested by officers of the Command.

“He has been subjected to a thorough investigation. At the end of the investigations, the suspects will be prosecuted, the Commandant said.

He listed the names of the suspects as Sulieman Abdulamin (“M” 30yrs Kagaro LGA of Kaduna State), Musa Yakubu (“M” 37yrs Gwagwalada Area Council of FCT), Celestine Nelson (“M” 29yrs Kagaro LGA of Adamawa State), Oluwatosin Henry (“M” 27yrs Ondo West LGA of Ondo State) and Okolawen Femi (“M” 25yrs Akoko South LGA of Ondo State).

Odumosu warned those carrying out criminal activities in disguise as scavengers to relocate from the capital city, saying the Corps would not spare them.

