NSCDC nabs fake soldier for ‘defrauding’ prophet

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kwara State Command has arrested one Abdulsalam Ajibola, 42, for falsely claiming to be a soldier to allegedly defraud Nigerians.

The suspect was arrested after the NSCDC tracked him to Oke-Onigbin, Isin Local Government Area of the state.

According to the spokesman of the command in the state, Ayeni Olasunkanmi, the suspect “allegedly defrauded Abdullahi Saheed of N700,000 and Ropo Gabriel to the tune of N96,000 with the promise to help them secure admission into the Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna.

“He also allegedly falsely took a Toyota Picnic car from one Prophet Samuel Olugbemiga for Commercial transportation after which he absconded”, he added.

He said the suspect will be arraigned before the court for prosecution after an investigation.