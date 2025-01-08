NSCDC nabs 110 crude oil theft suspects, others in Edo

The Edo State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) says it arrested 110 suspects involved in various crimes in the state last year.

The command’s spokesman, Efosa Ogbebor, disclosed this yesterday in Benin in a chat with City and Crime on the achievements recorded by the command in 2024.

According to him, the suspects were arrested by the command between January and December 2024 across the state.

He said the suspects were arrested over crude oil theft, illegal mining and other sundry offences by the intelligence and investigation unit of the command.

Ogbegbor said five of the suspects were arrested for crude oil theft, 47 for illegal mining, while 58 were arrested for other sundry offences.

Ogbebor explained that in the year under review, the command was also involved in the detection and demarcation of danger areas like potholes in federal and state roads with the sole aim of averting disasters.

He added that the operatives of the command, in collaboration with federal and state fire service departments, were involved in firefighting operations particularly in residential buildings towards the protection of lives and properties in the state.

He assured that the command will not relent in its efforts aimed at eliminating crude oil theft and other crimes in the state.