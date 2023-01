The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has deployed Mr Usman Alfadarai as the new commandant of the Lagos State command. The outgoing commandant…

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has deployed Mr Usman Alfadarai as the new commandant of the Lagos State command.

The outgoing commandant of the state, Mr Okoro Eweka, confirmed the development on Tuesday.

Alfadarai, until his deployment to Lagos, was the Principal Staff Officer to the Commandant-General of NSCDC. (NAN)