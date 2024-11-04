nscdc emerges mixed team table tennis champion

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has emerged as the winner of the maiden Mixed Team Table Tennis Championship in Lagos.

In a thrilling final between Team NSCDC versus Team Lagos, Rilwan Akanbi and Abdullahi Abdulrahman survived the scare from youngsters Matthew Kuti and Muiz Adegoke in the men’s double to clinch the title with a 3-2 victory, earning the N1 million prize money.

The final also witnessed keenly contested women’s doubles, eliciting cheers from fans at the indoor Molade Okoya-Thomas Sports Hall inside Teslim Balogun Stadium.

NSCDC’s player Abdulrahman who emerged as the Most Valuable Player (MVP), described the final of the men’s double as a herculean task, admitting his team deployed tactical discipline to overcome their opponents.

“Actually in table tennis, it is not over until the last game. It is just a game that anybody can win and when you lead anybody can take over. I never believed it. Praise be to the Almighty for giving the grace to win this title and be voted Most Valuable Player (MVP),” he said.

The tournament sponsor, Senator Mukhail Adetokunbo Abiru, representing Lagos East, expressed satisfaction, saying his foundation- SAIL remains committed to youths empowerment.

“It is just about youth empowerment. I am trying to bring out the best in our youths. At foundation, SAIL, our focus is youth empowerment,” he said.

The Senator also expressed delight that the tournament has opened doors for emerging talents from Nigeria and across West Africa, with players from Ghana, Togo, and the Republic of Benin participating in the competition.