NSCDC committed to ‘Safe Schools Initiative’ – CG

The Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, has pledged the Corps’ commitment to providing the needed security in schools to enhance a safe teaching and learning environment.

According to the Director of Corps Public Relations, Commandant Olusola Odumosu, in a statement, Audi gave the assurance at a one-day stakeholders workshop organised by the Corps in Abuja with the theme, “Ensuring Schools Security For Sustainable National Development”.

He said the participants were carefully selected from various MDAs who are co-stakeholders in the Safe Schools Initiative programme such as the Ministries of Finance and Education, the Nigeria Police, the Department of State Services (DSS), National Orientation Agency (NOA), the Nigeria Governors’ Forum among others.

According to the CG, the workshop will provide a forum for stakeholders to thoroughly examine the draft Standard Operating Procedure SOP for the purpose of validation and full national implementation.

Represented by the Assistant Commandant General in charge of Operations, ACG Philip Ayuba, the CG described the Safe Schools Programme of the Federal Government as laudable, reiterating that it will bring an end to a series of attacks on schools and kidnapping of school children in the country.

Audi said the workshop also seeks to harvest inputs, welcome suggestions and process the various contributions of other stakeholders towards the commencement of Safe Schools Operations in Nigeria.

He pointed out that as the lead agency in the programme, the NSCDC in May 2021, conducted a vulnerability survey of all schools in the country and published the statistics obtained of all vulnerable schools for necessary action.

He expressed optimism that at the end of the workshop, participants will come up with a carefully and thoroughly examined SOP that will serve as a blueprint for the programme’s implementation.

Representative of the Minister of Finance and Coordinator of the National Safe Schools Programme, Hajiya Halima Iliya, commended the NSCDC for prioritizing school security and also leading in setting up of a Coordination Centre for the Safe Schools Programme at the NSCDC National Headquarters.

She pledged on behalf of the Minister to facilitate the funding of the programme before the end of the present administration.

In the same vein, the Chairman of the SOP drafting committee, Prof Tyoor Terhemba, expressed confidence in the composition of the participants for the workshop, adding that the document will be produced, published and made available to key actors who would be trained to carry out major response activities.

The NSCDC with assistance from the Federal Ministry of Finance flagged off the National Safe School Response Coordination Centre on the 13th of February, 2023 to commence the national implementation of the programme.