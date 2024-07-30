NSCDC clamps down on traders tampering with scales in Gombe

The Gombe State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has clamped down on traders using tampered scales for measurement at the…

The Gombe State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has clamped down on traders using tampered scales for measurement at the Gombe Main Market.

The operation, in partnership with the Gombe Local Government Council (LGC), followed growing concerns about the use of unfair weighing practices in the market amid the economic hardship.

The state’s Commandant of NSCDC, Muhammad Bello Muazu, who led the raid, also sensitised the marketers on the need to cut down prices of commodities to identify with the residents over the economic hardship facing the country.

He disclosed that with the current rising inflation and the cost of living becoming increasingly burdensome for many Nigerians, businesses must do their part in alleviating the financial strain on consumers.

He said, “This unethical practice erodes trust in the market and compromises the integrity of the entire trading system and also contributes to the growing challenges being faced by many by adding to the pains caused by the hardship.”

He, therefore, urged the traders to adhere to the standard measurement practices and use certified weighing equipment to accurately measure their goods.

He warned that failure to comply with the regulations would result in severe consequences, including arrest and prosecution.

On his part, the Chairman of Gombe LGC, Barrister Sani Ahmad Haruna, said the operation was not to arrest “but rather to sensitise the traders on the need to do their part in following market trends rather than dwelling on their fixed prices for selling the much-needed commodities.

“We are also warning those marketers using tampered bowls to measure rice, beans and other foodstuffs for their customers at the same high prices.

“They sell the goods at the same prices even when the wholesale prices have dropped. That is very bad and has added to the suffering of our people.”

He assured that the council was working to come up with a standard measurement bowl that would be fair to both the buyer and the seller.