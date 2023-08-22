NSCDC bursts trafficking, prostitution syndicate in Kwara, rescues 6

The Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) has arrested two suspected child traffickers in the Oko-Olowo community area of…

The Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) has arrested two suspected child traffickers in the Oko-Olowo community area of Ilorin, the state capital.

The suspect, Iyabo Abdulrafiu, a hotel owner and one other, the command said, are a syndicate that lured their victims into prostitution.

The public relations officer of the command, Olasunkanmi Ayeni, disclosed this while briefing journalists.

He disclosed that one of the underage trafficked victims, name withheld, 17, escaped from the hotel where she was lured into prostitution and reported their activities to the command.

Ayeni said the two suspects operating in Iyabo’a guest house in Oko-Olowo area of Ilorin, said six underage girls were rescued following a tip off during an operation.

Speaking with newsmen, the 17-year-old girl said she was deceived into prostitution after failed promises to secure a house maid’s job in Delta State.

The suspects however denied the allegation that they coerced their victims into prostitution.

They insisted that the girls bought into the idea of going into prostitution willingly with the consent of their sisters.

The NSCDC advised parents on the need for effective monitoring of their daughters to avoid falling victims of persons who may want to influence them negatively.

