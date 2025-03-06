NSCDC boss cautions FCT personnel against inter-agency rivalry

Dr Ahmed Audi, Commandant-General (CG), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has cautioned personnel of the FCT command against inter-agency rivalry.

Audi gave the warning on Wednesday in Abuja, during the inauguration of the command’s new Quarter Guards at the command’s headquarters. He charged the personnel to leverage on the already existing relationships between security agencies by respecting boundaries.

He said, ‘’Don’t envy your brothers, rather leverage on the experiences of officers and agencies that have been there for years and learn from them.

‘’Humble yourselves, don’t embarrass the corps by intimidating anyone, as accidental discharge is not acceptable according to the standard operating procedures of the corps.”