NSCDC arrests suspected streetlight vandals in Abuja

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command, has arrested four suspected vandals of streetlights.

Parading the suspects at the Corps command on Friday, the FCT Commandant of the NSCDC, Dr Olusola Odumosu, said they were caught in the act.

“Today, we have four suspects in connection with vandalism of streetlight poles at different locations in the city centre.

‘This arrest is the latest in a series of successful operations against vandals, marking another remarkable milestone in the Command’s ongoing efforts to combat vandalism in the Federal Capital Territory,” he said.

Exhibits recovered from them included one medium size traffic light pole and two gigantic traffic light poles, he added.

“The suspects are Japheth Adams, male 21 years from Zango kataf LGA, Kaduna state and his accomplice Friday ojo, male 51 years from Ojo LGA, Lagos state were both arrested by my men around 0100 hrs on Wednesday 27/11/2024 around Eden Garden in utako area of the Federal Capital Territory, vandalizing medium street light poles.

“Ibrahim Aliyu, male, 19 years from Nasarawa LGA, Kano state and Hassan Abdullahi; 23 years from Zaria LGA, Kaduna state, were caught in the act of vandalizing gigantic street light poles along moshood Abiola stadium, National Hospital junction around 2:00 am on Thursday 28/11/2024,” he disclosed.

According to him, the suspects are currently undergoing investigation, assuring that due diligence will be followed in ensuring that justice is served.

While warning vandals in the capital city to desist from their unpatriotic acts, he said his men would continue to conduct 24-hour surveillance and patrol of the metropolis and the surrounding suburbs.

He therefore solicited the cooperation of residents of the FCT to furnish the Corps with credible intelligence and information.