nscdc arrests ekiti man for raping minor

Men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Ekiti State have arrested a man, Afolabi Ojo, over alleged rape of a four-year-old…

Men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Ekiti State have arrested a man, Afolabi Ojo, over alleged rape of a four-year-old girl.

The suspect was arrested after the mother of the girl reported that the suspect, popularly called Afo, removed the girl’s pant and had carnal knowledge of her late last month.

The mother told newsmen that her daughter informed her of the incident but that the suspect denied, claiming that he was implicated.

The spokesman of NSCDC in the state, Tolu Afolabi, said a medical report confirmed that the hymen of the minor had been broken.