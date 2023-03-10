NSCDC arrests 9 suspects with fake currencies in 3 states

The Plateau State command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested nine suspects with fake naira and dollar notes. Chris Longbit,…

The Plateau State command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested nine suspects with fake naira and dollar notes.

Chris Longbit, spokesman of the command, who paraded the suspects on Thursday in Jos, explained that the suspects were arrested in Plateau, Nasarawa and Gombe states.

He said, “Our special intelligence squad arrested these suspects in Plateau, Nasarawa and Gombe states with both new and old fake naira and dollar notes.

“The naira notes amount to over N1.2m and the other amounted to $645. They were arrested between February 22, and March 5.”

He disclosed that the suspects were arrested with various types of ink used in producing the fake notes.

One of the suspects, Mohammed Yakubu, told newsmen that, “I joined this illegal business in 2015. I was arrested in 2019 with fake N1bn naira notes. I spent one month in prison and was released.

“This time around, it was one of my friends from Kogi State that sent me a sample of the fake notes to see if they matched the real notes and in the process I was arrested in Lafia.”

The suspect, who pleaded for mercy, said that his colleagues were spread in all parts of the country.